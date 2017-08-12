FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Watford hold shaky Liverpool to thrilling 3-3 draw
August 12, 2017

Soccer-Watford hold shaky Liverpool to thrilling 3-3 draw

* Watford and Liverpool drew 3-3 at Vicarage Road

* Stefano Okaka fired Watford ahead in the eighth minute

* Sadio Mane equalised in the 29th after a slick move

* Abdoulaye Doucoure restored Watford's lead

* Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead

* Miguel Britos salvaged a point for Watford in stoppage time

* Liverpool next at home to Crystal Palace, Watford visit Bournemouth

WATFORD 3 LIVERPOOL 3

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Watford defender Miguel Britos scrambled in a stoppage-time equaliser to grab a 3-3 draw against Liverpool in an absorbing Premier League encounter on Saturday.

Britos stabbed home at the death after Liverpool had come from 1-0 and 2-1 down to lead 3-2 thanks to a three-minute blitz in the second half, when new signing Mohamed Salah made an impact.

Former Chelsea winger Salah, who joined Liverpool from AS Roma during the close season, won a penalty converted by Roberto Firmino in the 54th minute and then bundled in the Brazilian's lofted pass from close range.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scored a classy equaliser to cancel out striker Stefano Okaka's early header for Watford, but midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure put the hosts 2-1 up in the first half after sloppy defending by Liverpool. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

