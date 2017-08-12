FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Watford hold shaky Liverpool to thrilling 3-3 draw
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
August 12, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Watford hold shaky Liverpool to thrilling 3-3 draw

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Watford and Liverpool drew 3-3 at Vicarage Road

* Stefano Okaka fired Watford ahead in the eighth minute

* Sadio Mane equalised in the 29th after a slick move

* Abdoulaye Doucoure restored Watford’s lead

* Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead

* Miguel Britos salvaged a point for Watford in stoppage time

* Liverpool next at home to Crystal Palace, Watford visit Bournemouth

WATFORD 3 LIVERPOOL 3

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Watford defender Miguel Britos scrambled in a stoppage-time equaliser to grab a 3-3 draw against Liverpool in an absorbing Premier League encounter on Saturday.

Britos stabbed home at the death after Liverpool had come from 1-0 and 2-1 down to lead 3-2 thanks to a three-minute blitz in the second half, when new signing Mohamed Salah made an impact.

Former Chelsea winger Salah, who joined Liverpool from AS Roma during the close season, won a penalty converted by Roberto Firmino in the 54th minute and then bundled in the Brazilian’s lofted pass from close range.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane scored a classy equaliser to cancel out striker Stefano Okaka’s early header for Watford, but midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure put the hosts 2-1 up in the first half after sloppy defending by Liverpool. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.