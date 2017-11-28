FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Young at the double as United win at Watford
#Soccer News
November 28, 2017 / 10:09 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Young at the double as United win at Watford

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Watford were beaten 4-2 at home by Manchester United

* Ashley Young put United ahead with a near-post shot

* Young curled home a free kick six minutes later

* Anthony Martial slotted United’s third before halftime

* Troy Deeney and Abdoulaye Doucoure set up a tense finale

* Jesse Lingard sealed victory for United

* Watford host Tottenham next, United at Arsenal

WATFORD 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 4

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ashley Young struck twice against his old club as Manchester United put their recent travel sickness behind them with a 4-2 victory at Watford to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to five points on Tuesday.

United, beaten in their last two away league games, began slowly but Young, without a goal for 18 months, struck twice in six minutes midway through the first half before Anthony Martial scored a third before the break to stun the hosts.

Watford made a fight of it after the break with substitute Troy Deeney scoring from the spot and when Abdoulaye Doucoure grabbed a second in the 84th minute it seemed the hosts could yet salvage something for their efforts.

Two minutes later, however, Jesse Lingard scored a superb individual goal on the counter-attack to settle United’s nerves.

Second-placed United have 32 points with City, who host Southampton on Wednesday, on 37 (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
