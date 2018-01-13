Soccer-Watford earn late draw with a seeming handball goal

* Watford fought back to earn 2-2 draw at home to Southampton

* Watford secured a point with a disputed 90th minute leveller Abdoulaye Doucoure’s headed equaliser looked to be a handball Southampton led with two first-half James Ward-Prose goals

* Watford revived after halftime with an Andre Gray goal

* Watford visit Leicester next, Southampton host Tottenham

WATFORD 2 SOUTHAMPTON 2

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Watford came from 2-0 down to earn a draw with Southampton but the Saints felt they had been robbed of the victory by what they saw as a clear late handball goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The Southampton players ended up surrounding the referee after Doucoure’s 90th minute leveller. He had stooped to meet Troy Deeney’s headed pass but the ball appeared to come off his hand to beat Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

James Ward-Prowse had earlier struck twice in the first half, in the 20th and 44th minutes, as Southampton looked set to end their dismal nine-match winless streak.

Yet lacklustre Watford brought on their totem Deeney and roused themselves in the second half with Andre Gray heading home in the 58th minute before the late drama surrounding the home side’s equaliser. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Pritha Sarkar)