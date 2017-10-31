FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Watford, Stoke charged by FA for failing to control players
#Sports News
October 31, 2017 / 5:32 PM

Soccer: Watford, Stoke charged by FA for failing to control players

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Watford and Stoke City have been charged by the English Football Association for failing to control their players during Saturday’s Premier League match at Vicarage Road.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Stoke City - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - October 28, 2017 Stoke City's Ryan Shawcross clashes with Watford's Jose Holebas and Troy Deeney Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Watford captain Troy Deeney has already been charged with violent conduct for his part in the clash between players in the final minutes of Stoke’s 1-0 victory.

Deeney grabbed Stoke midfielder Joe Allen’s face and neck, with match referee Michael Oliver showing a yellow card to both players.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes described the incident as “unpleasant”, saying Deeney should be punished for the incident.

Both clubs have until 1800 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
