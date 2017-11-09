Watford, Stoke fined by FA for failing to control players

(Reuters) - Watford and Stoke City have been fined 25,000 pounds ($32,752) and 20,000 pounds respectively for failing to control their players during their Premier League meeting last month, the English Football Association said on Thursday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Stoke City - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - October 28, 2017 Stoke City's Ryan Shawcross and Watford's Jose Holebas clash

The two clubs were charged after a clash between players in the final minutes of Stoke’s 1-0 victory at Vicarage Road.

Watford captain Troy Deeney grabbed Stoke midfielder Joe Allen’s face and neck, with match referee Michael Oliver showing a yellow card to both players.

Deeney has been since banned for three matches for violent conduct. [nL8N1N67CK]

($1 = 0.7633 pounds)