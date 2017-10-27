FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Watford v Stoke City
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
October 27, 2017 / 12:29 PM / in a day

SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Watford v Stoke City

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Watford and Stoke City at Vicarage Road.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Stoke 2-0 Watford (Premier League, January 2017)

Watford 0-1 Stoke (Premier League, November 2016)

Watford 1-2 Stoke (Premier League, March 2016)

Stoke 0-2 Watford (Premier League, October 2015)

Watford 0-0 Stoke (Championship, March 2008)

Stoke 0-0 Watford (Championship, December 2007)

Watford 1-0 Stoke (Championship, January 2006)

Stoke 0-3 Watford (Championship, September 2005)

Stoke 0-1 Watford (Championship, April 2005)

Watford 0-1 Stoke (Championship, December 2004)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches)

Watford - L W D W L

Stoke - L L W L L

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

Watford to win 11/10

Stoke to win 13/5

Match to end in a draw 5/2

Correct score:

Watford: 7/1 1-0; 10/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 18/1 3-0; 16/1 3-1; 25/1 3-2

Stoke: 10/1 1-0; 18/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 40/1 3-0; 28/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2

Draw: 10/1 0-0; 6/1 1-1; 14/1 2-2; 66/1 3-3

First scorer: 9/2 Andre Gray; 9/2 Troy Deeney; 5/1 Richarlison; 13/2 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting; 13/2 Mame Biram Diouf; 7/1 Jese; 7/1 Peter Crouch; 7/1 Saido Berahino; 8/1 Abdoulaye Doucoure; 8/1 Etienne Capoue; 9/1 Andre Carrillo; 9/1 Xherdan Shaqiri

Also:

3/1 Richarlison to score and Watford to win

7/1 Shaqiri to score and Stoke to win (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.