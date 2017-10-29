FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stoke hold on to secure victory at Watford
October 29, 2017 / 4:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Stoke hold on to secure victory at Watford

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Stoke upset the form book to earn a first Premier League away win of the season as they battled to a 1-0 victory over high-flying Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Stoke City - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - October 28, 2017 Stoke City's Darren Fletcher celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Midfielder Darren Fletcher scored his first goal for Stoke with a superb volley from a Xherdan Shaqiri corner to put the visitors into a 16th-minute lead.

Watford created plenty of chances in the second half, but failed to find an equaliser with Brazilian Richarlison guilty of missing promising openings.

Watford suffered their second successive defeat and slipped to seventh while Stoke climbed up to 13th.

Reporting by Pete Hall, editing by Ed Osmond

