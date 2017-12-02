UPDATE 1-Soccer-Watford held to 1-1 draw by 10-man Tottenham

* Watford and Tottenham drew 1-1 at Vicarage Road

* Kabasele gave Watford the lead with an early header

* Son Heung-min equalised with a simple tap-in

* Spurs had Sanchez sent off early in the second half

* Doucoure hit the post for Watford with a curling shot

* Tottenham at home to Stoke next; Watford visit Burnley (adds detail, quotes)

WATFORD 1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur’s patchy away form in the Premier League continued with a 1-1 draw at Watford but the North London club will be pleased with a point after playing much of the second half with 10 men on Saturday.

The result left Tottenham sixth on 25 points from 15 games, ahead of seventh-placed Burnley on goal difference and 15 behind leaders Manchester City, who are at home to West Ham United on Sunday.

Spurs had centre back Davinson Sanchez sent off in the 52nd minute for elbowing livewire winger Richarlison in the face, whose darting runs down the left flank caused problems for the visitors all afternoon.

One such raid resulted in a Tom Cleverley corner which defender Christian Kabasele headed home superbly to give Watford a 13th-minute lead, before Son Heung-min levelled with a simple close-range tap-in after Christian Eriksen’s fine low cross.

Watford boss Marco Silva, who was on the receiving end of Tottenham’s 7-1 drubbing of Hull City in May, his last game in charge of the relegated Yorkshire club, saw the result as a point gained rather than two lost.

“Against 10 we tried everything and had chances to score, but we took one more point,” Silva told BBC.

“We did everything to win, like Tottenham, and it was a tough game for both teams. We knew before the match that they would have more possession.”

The visitors were on the back foot after Sanchez was shown a straight red card and they came close to falling behind again several minutes later, as Abdoulaye Doucoure hit the post with a screaming shot from 25 metres.

They were also very fortunate not to concede a stoppage time penalty, when Richarlison’s cross from the left appeared to hit Eric Dier’s outstretched arm inside the box.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino rued Sanchez’s dismissal and was adamant his team deserved to win the game, although he conceded that last season’s runners-up felt the heat after losing their previous three away games.

“We deserved more,” he said.

”In the second half we played more than 40 minutes with one less and the team was brave and tried to win the game. I am happy. In the last few weeks we have been frustrated but the face the team showed today was good.

“Sometimes you need to feel that frustration and learn.” (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge)