FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Watford held to 1-1 draw by 10-man Tottenham
Sections
Featured
Wait for a healthy correction
India Markets Weekahead
Wait for a healthy correction
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
India Insight
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
U.S.
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 2, 2017 / 5:42 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Watford held to 1-1 draw by 10-man Tottenham

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - WATFORD 1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - December 2, 2017 Watford's Adrian Mariappa hugs Tottenham's Kieran Trippier after the match REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Tottenham Hotspur’s patchy away from in the Premier League continued with a 1-1 draw at Watford but the North London club will be pleased with a point after playing much of the second half with 10 men on Saturday.

Spurs had centre back Davinson Sanchez sent off in the 52nd minute for elbowing in the face livewire winger Richarlison, whose darting runs down the left flank caused problems for the visitors all afternoon.

One such raid resulted in a Tom Cleverley corner which defender Christian Kabasele headed home superbly to give Watford a 13th-minute lead, before Son Heung-min levelled with a simple close-range tap-in after Christian Eriksen’s fine low cross.

The visitors were on the back foot after Sanchez was shown a straight red card and they came close to falling behind again several minutes later, as Abdoulaye Doucoure hit the post with a screaming shot from 25 metres.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.