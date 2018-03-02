Soccer: Pardew disappointed by reports of dressing room fallout

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew said on Friday that he was disappointed by media reports of a dressing room fallout over his tactics after last weekend’s Premier League defeat by promoted Huddersfield Town.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion vs Huddersfield Town - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - February 24, 2018 West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

West Brom were beaten 2-1 at home by Huddersfield for their 14th defeat of the campaign and fourth in succession and sit bottom of the league with 20 points.

British media reports said that Pardew came under criticism from midfielder Chris Brunt, who questioned his decision to stick with a 4-4-2 formation.

“The stuff that came out of the dressing room on Saturday was disappointing because what goes on in there should stay in there in my opinion,” Pardew told reporters on Friday.

“I’m not sure our fans would be disappointed with that. What would they expect us to do, not have words, not have conflict in the dressing room after a performance like that?

“There was more than Brunty saying a piece, the captain, myself and (first team coach) John Carver... we’ve all got opinions on why that performance was such.”

Reports have also suggested that Pardew, who replaced Tony Pulis in November but has not improved the club’s fortunes, could be sacked if West Brom fail to beat 10th-placed Watford.

Asked if he would still be in charge after another defeat, Pardew said:“I don’t know, it’s not my decision. If you think I’m going to walk away, with my experience, with a team that isn’t functioning well, then you’re wrong.”

On-loan striker Daniel Sturridge will be out for the next two matches after failing to recover from a hamstring injury that he picked up last month.