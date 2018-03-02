SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Watford v West Bromwich Albion

March 2 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road. Head-to-head (last 10 matches) West Brom 2-2 Watford (Premier League, September 2017) Watford 2-0 West Brom (Premier League, April 2017) West Brom 3-1 Watford (Premier League, December 2016) West Brom 0-1 Watford (Premier League, April 2016) Watford 0-0 West Brom (Premier League, August 2015) Watford 1-1 West Brom (Championship, April 2010) West Brom 5-0 Watford (Championship, October 2009) West Brom 1-1 Watford (Championship, April 2008) Watford 0-3 West Brom (Championship, November 2007) West Brom 3-1 Watford (League Division One, January 2004) Premier League form guide (last five matches) Watford - L D W L W West Brom - D L L L L Betting odds (supplied by William Hill): 23/20 Watford to win 14/5 West Brom to win 9/4 Match to end in a draw Correct score: Watford: 6/1 1-0; 17/2 2-0; 8/1 2-1; 18/1 3-0; 18/1 3-1 West Brom: 17/2 1-0; 18/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 30/1 3-0; 33/1 3-1 First scorer: 5/1 Troy Deeney; 11/2 Andre Grey; 11/2 Stefano Okaka; 13/2 Richarlison; 9/1 Abdoulaye Doucoure; 6/1 Jay Rodriguez; 6/1 Salomon Rondon; 13/2 Hal Robson-Kanu; 11/1 Matt Phillips; 12/1 Chris Brunt; 12/1 James McClean; 12/1 Oliver Burke (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)