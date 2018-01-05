FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Argentine striker Zarate departs Watford for home stint
January 5, 2018 / 5:05 AM / a day ago

Soccer: Argentine striker Zarate departs Watford for home stint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine striker Mauro Zarate is leaving Watford to return to his first club Velez Sarsfield on loan, the Buenos Aires side said on Thursday.

Britain Soccer Football - Manchester United v Watford - Premier League - Old Trafford - 16/17 - 11/2/17 Watford's Mauro Zarate Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff/Files

“The 30-year old striker arrives on loan to begin his third stint at the club,” Velez said in a short statement.

Zarate, whose globe-trotting career has also included spells at Lazio, Inter Milan, West Ham United, Fiorentina and Birmingham City, made just three appearances for Watford and spent the last few months on loan at Al-Nasr in Dubai.

He is expected to arrive in Argentina “within days” for a deal Velez said would run until the end of the current Superliga season in May.

Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by John O'Brien

