#Sports News
December 12, 2017 / 11:42 AM / a day ago

Watford lose Zeegelaar red card appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Watford defender Marvin Zeegelaar will serve a three-game ban after the Premier League club were unsuccessful in their appeal against his sending-off during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Burnley.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - December 2, 2017. Watford's Marvin Zeegelaar warms up before the match. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Dutchman Zeegelaar, 27, was shown a straight red card for a two-footed tackle on Burnley’s Steven Defour and will miss Tuesday’s league match against Crystal Palace and games against Huddersfield Town and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Watford, ninth in the table, are without a win in their last three matches.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
