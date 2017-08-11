Pulis agrees new contract with West Brom till 2019

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Port Vale vs West Bromwich Albion - Pre Season Friendly - Stoke-on-Trent, Britain - August 1, 2017 West Brom manager Tony Pulis before the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has signed a new contract to extend his stay at the Hawthorns until 2019, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Pulis, who joined the club in January 2015. They recorded their joint-second best finish in the Premier League era when they came 10th last season.

"I'm delighted to extend my contract because it continues the stability within the club which is essential for its progress," Pulis said the club website. (www.wba.co.uk)

"I've said all along that we are in a building phase which requires a step-by-step process.

"I think we've seen an improvement all across the club in recent seasons and we must continue that in what is such a tough, tough league."

Pulis also confirmed centre back Gareth McAuley will be out for a "couple of weeks" with a thigh injury, while midfielder James Morrison is set to miss the league opener against Bournemouth on Saturday because of a knee injury.

West Brom have signed strikers Jay Rodrigez and Zhang Yuning and defender Ahmed Hegazi, on loan from Egyptian side Al Ahly, ahead of the new campaign, but Pulis said the club are still in the transfer market to strengthen the squad.

"It's not about signing players, it's about signing good players," he added.

"There are clubs who want our youngsters on loan but we have to look after ourselves. If players come in we can get them out on loan."