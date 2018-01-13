Soccer-Albion's Rodriguez reported over comment to Brighton defender

Jan 13 (Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez has been reported to the Football Association for remarks he allegedly made to Brighton & Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong during the home side’s 2-0 win at the Hawthorns.

The pair exchanged words after they were involved in a flare-up during the second half.

Referee Martin Atkinson consulted the fourth official, but played on without punishing Rodriguez.

“There’s been an allegation made by the Brighton fullback to the referee and that allegation will go to the FA,” said Albion manager Alan Pardew.

“I haven’t seen the incident. But knowing Jay Rodriguez I find it very difficult to understand if I‘m honest that there has been an allegation of any kind.”

Brighton manager Chris Hughton said: ”Bong has reported Jay Rodriguez for something that was said to him. It’s being handled correctly by the ref.

“He’s aware of the allegation and that will go through to the FA. It was something said to him and it is being dealt with in the correct manner.” (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)