West Brom needs to show more composure, says Chadli

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion need to show more composure, midfielder Nacer Chadli said after marking his return from injury with a spectacular free kick in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - October 16, 2017 West Bromwich Albion's Nacer Chadli scores their first goal from a free kick REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Chadli’s first goal in his first appearance of the season after recovering from a muscle strain in his right leg was cancelled out by Riyad Mahrez but took 10th-placed West Brom to 10 points from eight games.

West Brom, who are away at Southampton on Saturday, face a tough test against league leaders Manchester City later this month and Chadli said the team must improve on Monday’s display.

“We’ve got great players in the team so we need to show more composure on the ball, but I think we will do that next game, I‘m very positive about that,” Chadli told British media.

“It’s a shame we didn’t get the three points, but we need to take the good things we showed into the following games.”

Chadli, who also suffered from back pain during his spell on the sidelines, said he had recovered fully and needed to boost his fitness with each game.

“I‘m happy to get back into the team and to help the team get a point,” he said.

“For me it’s about getting 100 percent fit with game time. I don’t have pain any more so it’s important to get my fitness back.”