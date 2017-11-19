Soccer: Pulis awaits board decision over his West Brom future

LONDON (Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis says his future is out of his hands and will await a decision from the club’s board on whether he remains in charge for the next Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - November 18, 2017 West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis before the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Pulis watched his side suffer another humiliating defeat when they were thrashed 4-0 at home by Chelsea at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

“It leaves me in the position I was in before the game. The board of directors will decide what they have to do,” Pulis said.

“I have been in this position before. It’s up to them. I feel for the players they have worked hard but they have made basic mistakes.”

West Brom are heading towards the foot of the table and are just one place above the bottom three following this latest setback.

The Midlands club have failed to win in their last 11 games with their last Premier League victory coming against Burnley back on August 19.

Pulis is well aware of the speculation surrounding his position and will wait to hear from the club’s Chinese owner Guochuan Lai who was at the Hawthorns for the first time in six weeks to see another poor display.

”I spoke to the owners yesterday,“ Pulis said. ”They are really decent people. It’s not about them, it’s about what’s best for the football club. That is more important than anybody. It’s a decision they have to make. I’ll keep ploughing along if they want me to.

“In any job, if it doesn’t go well, you will be under pressure. We have left a lot of points on the pitch this season.”

Pulis had no excuses for his side’s display and was unhappy with the poor defending which allowed Chelsea to record an emphatic victory.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Pulis added: ”Our defending for all of the goals was really poor. We had opportunities but the defending today was very poor. Against the top teams you have to defend better than that.

“The supporters were fantastic today, they kept with the team. I got some stick but you expect that.”