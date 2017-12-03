Soccer: Palace draw 0-0 at West Brom to move off bottom of table

REUTERS - Alan Pardew maintained his record of never losing his first Premier League game in charge of a club as his West Bromwich Albion team were held to a 0-0 draw at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion vs Crystal Palace - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - December 2, 2017 Crystal Palace's Ruben Loftus-Cheek gestures after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Christian Benteke carved out Palace’s best chance deep in the first half, dribbling through several West Brom defenders before being denied a first goal of the season by Ben Foster’s smart save.

Jay Rodriguez went close for West Brom after the break but Julian Speroni, making his 398th appearance in goal for Palace after Wayne Hennessey injured his back in the warm up, spread himself well to deny the forward from close range.

Palace survived several West Brom chances late on, including a Salomon Rondon header that went just wide, and have now gone four games unbeaten to move off the bottom of the table, above Swansea City and West Ham United, who are at leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

Pardew, who is starting his fifth stint as a Premier League manager, said Albion “bossed the game except for one spell” against the club who sacked him last December.

“If we work like that every week, I’ll be pleased.” said the 56-year-old. “We lacked a bit around the box but in terms of effort, we were very good.”

“Some composure and we might have won,” he added. “We were really good in the second half. I‘m looking forward to working with the guys.”