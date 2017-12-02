FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Palace draw 0-0 at West Brom to move off bottom of table
Sections
Featured
Flynn's actions were lawful, says Trump
2016 U.S. Election Probe
Flynn's actions were lawful, says Trump
Fear of missing out keeps investors in stocks despite risks
Business
Fear of missing out keeps investors in stocks despite risks
Pictures of the Year 2017
Editor's Picks
Pictures of the Year 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 2, 2017 / 5:11 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Palace draw 0-0 at West Brom to move off bottom of table

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey injures back in warm up

* West Brom lose Barry to thigh injury before halftime

* Benteke denied by good save from West Brom’s Foster

* Speroni saved Rodriguez effort to keep game goalless

* Point moves Palace off bottom of the table

* West Brom stay in 17th place

* West Brom visit Swansea next, Palace host Bournemouth

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0 CRYSTAL PALACE 0

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Alan Pardew maintained his record of never losing his first Premier League game in charge of a club as his West Brom team were held to a 0-0 draw at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Christian Benteke carved out Palace’s best chance deep in the first half, dribbling through several West Brom defenders before being denied a first goal of the season by Ben Foster’s smart save.

Jay Rodriguez went close for West Brom after the break but Julian Speroni, making his 398th appearance in goal for Palace after Wayne Hennessey injured his back in the warm up, spread himself well to deny the forward from close range.

Palace survived several West Brom chances late on, including a Salomon Rondon header that went just wide, and have now gone four games unbeaten to move off the bottom of the table, above Swansea City and West Ham United, who are at leaders Manchester City on Sunday. (Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.