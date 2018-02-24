Soccer-West Brom survival hopes recede after Huddersfield defeat

* Bottom club West Brom lost 2-1 at home to Huddersfield

* Rajiv van la Parra scored three minutes into the second half

* West Brom fans headed for exits as the hosts went 2-0 down

* Steve Mounie doubled Huddersfield’s lead

* Dawson’s header revived West Brom’s hopes

* West Brom at Watford next, Huddersfield go to Tottenham

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 2

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bottom club West Bromwich Albion’s hopes of Premier League survival suffered a hammer blow as Huddersfield Town earned a 2-1 victory to boost their own escape bid on Saturday.

Goals by Rajiv van la Parra and Steve Mounie early in the second half put Huddersfield in command and although Craig Dawson pulled a goal back for the hosts with a header they had given themselves too much to do.

The defeat was West Brom’s fourth in a row in the league and left them seven points from safety.

Huddersfield climbed to 14th spot with 30 points, three points above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)