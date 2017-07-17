FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
Soccer-West Brom sign Egypt defender Hegazi on loan
#Soccer News
July 17, 2017 / 4:45 PM / 22 days ago

Soccer-West Brom sign Egypt defender Hegazi on loan

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion have signed defender Ahmed Hegazi on a season-long loan deal from Egyptian side Al Ahly, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Following the loan period, West Brom have an option to trigger a permanent deal for Hegazi, who has been capped 39 times by Egypt.

"We're pleased he's here, he's a good addition," West Brom manager Tony Pulis said in a statement. "He's got good pedigree and has played for some good clubs. Hopefully he'll be a good signing for us.

"With it being a loan and, if he does well, we've already agreed a final deal. It's really, really good for us."

Hegazi was named in the team of the tournament at the African Cup of Nations earlier this year when Egypt finished runners-up to Cameroon.

The 26-year-old centre back, who has previously played for Italian side Fiorentina, joined the West Brom squad in Hong Kong ahead of their pre-season match against Leicester City on Wednesday.

West Brom, who finished 10th in the league last season, host Bournemouth in the opening game of the 2017-18 campaign. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

