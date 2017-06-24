FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
West Brom give nod to safe-standing trial
#Sports News
June 24, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 2 months ago

West Brom give nod to safe-standing trial

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion have responded positively to the Premier League's letter asking the 20 teams about their interest in re-introducing standing sections in stadiums on a trial basis, the club's director of operations Mark Miles has said.

English clubs are legally required to have all-seater stadiums since the 1990 Taylor Report into the Hillsborough disaster recommended the change but the league's governing body is keen on re-opening discussions about the matter.

"I have written back to the Premier League and told them our position remains that we would be very keen to be involved in a pilot," Miles said in a statement on the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).

"It is the same message I have delivered verbally at previous meetings."

Miles believes legislation regarding seating arrangements can be changed if there is proof that it is a safe option for supporters.

"As I have made clear from the outset, this is something football will not be able to introduce without a change of legislation and that can't happen unless it is proven to provide a safer option for fans to watch games," Miles added.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

