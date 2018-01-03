FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: West Brom say Livermore was taunted about dead son by West Ham fan
Sections
Featured
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
North Korea
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
Middle East
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
Weather
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 3, 2018 / 5:32 PM / a day ago

Soccer: West Brom say Livermore was taunted about dead son by West Ham fan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A confrontation between West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore and a West Ham United supporter during Tuesday’s Premier League match was due to the fan taunting him about his deceased son, his club said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion - London Stadium, London, Britain - January 2, 2018 West Bromwich Albion's Hal Robson-Kanu comes on as a substitute to replace Jake Livermore Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

The England international, 28, charged into the stands shortly after his substitution in the second half of West Brom’s 2-1 defeat by West Ham at the London stadium, before being restrained by stewards and escorted down the tunnel.

Livermore lost his newborn son Jake Junior in May 2014.

“Jake was subjected to general abuse from home supporters which he shrugged off. However, he acknowledges that he moved to confront one spectator who chose to make a comment about the death of his infant son,” West Brom said in a statement.

“The club would like to think that all right-minded football supporters could understand this reaction which did not result in any physical exchanges before Jake was led away to our dressing room.”

West Brom thanked West Ham officials for their quick reaction to the incident and confirmed that they had responded to a request for observations by the Football Association.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.