West Brom caretaker Megson not interested in reprising role
November 21, 2017 / 5:32 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

West Brom caretaker Megson not interested in reprising role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion’s interim manager Gary Megson is not keen on replacing Tony Pulis on a full-time basis at the struggling Premier League club, he said on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Port Vale vs West Bromwich Albion - Pre Season Friendly - Stoke-on-Trent, Britain - August 1, 2017 West Brom assistant manager Gary Megson before the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

West Brom, who are 17th in the table with 10 points after two wins, four draws and six defeats, ended Pulis’s nearly three-year stint at the club on Monday after a 4-0 defeat by Chelsea, before appointing former boss Megson as caretaker.

“I haven’t thought about the job,” Megson told Sky Sports on Tuesday. “We (Megson and the club chairman) decided I would take over for 24 hours, or however long it is. It’s not something I particularly want to do.”

Megson, who was in charge between 2000 and 2004, said Pulis had done a “fantastic job” and backed him to find a new job. “He’s one of the few managers who can say he has never been relegated. He will be sought out by others that’s for sure.”

West Brom travel to fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Saturday.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
