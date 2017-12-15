FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Man United's Bailly to have ankle surgery
Sections
Featured
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Analysis
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
Myanmar
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 15, 2017 / 2:03 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Man United's Bailly to have ankle surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will undergo ankle surgery and could be out for up to three months, manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday.

The Ivory Coast centre back, who has made eight league appearances for United this season, has not played since the 1-0 loss to Chelsea at the start of November.

“He goes to surgery, the decision is made. I don’t say (he’s out) for the rest of the season but it’s for the next two or three months,” Mourinho told MUTV.

Second-placed United take on 17th-placed West Bromwich Albion in the league on Sunday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.