Soccer-Man United's Bailly to have ankle surgery

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will undergo ankle surgery and could be out for up to three months, manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday.

The Ivory Coast centre back, who has made eight league appearances for United this season, has not played since the 1-0 loss to Chelsea at the start of November.

“He goes to surgery, the decision is made. I don’t say (he’s out) for the rest of the season but it’s for the next two or three months,” Mourinho told MUTV.

Second-placed United take on 17th-placed West Bromwich Albion in the league on Sunday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)