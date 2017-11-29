FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-West Brom appoint Alan Pardew as new manager - club statement
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
North Korea
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
November 29, 2017 / 10:55 AM / a day ago

Soccer-West Brom appoint Alan Pardew as new manager - club statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion appointed Alan Pardew as manager on a two-and-a-half year contract, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pardew returns to management for the first time since being sacked by Crystal Palace in December 2016 and replaces Tony Pulis at West Brom.

Pulis was sacked earlier this month with West Brom hovering just above the relegation zone after four straight league defeats.

“I‘m thrilled with the opportunity Albion have provided and looking forward to getting to work with what I consider to be a talented group of players,” Pardew said on the club website. (www.wba.co.uk)

“The immediate challenge will be to get the results we need to pull ourselves up the table. But I‘m aware that while I‘m joining one of the great, traditional clubs of English football, it is one determined to go forward in the Premier League.” (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.