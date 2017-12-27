Soccer-West Brom close to ending winless streak, says Phillips

Dec 27 (Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion squandered several chances to score against Everton in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw but winger Matt Phillips said the performance showed they are ripe to end their 18 game winless streak in the Premier League.

West Brom are 19th with 15 points from 20 games, two points ahead of bottom-placed Swansea City. They started the season with back-to-back victories in August but have not won since.

“We’ve shown that we’re more than capable of getting ourselves out of the situation that we’re in,” Phillips said.

”I think you can see from the performance that we were really good and we created a lot of chances. Sooner or later we’re going to score one, two or three and win the game.

“In recent weeks we have lifted our performances and we have to take the positives - this is another point.”

West Brom next face Arsenal on Sunday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)