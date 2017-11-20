FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 20, 2017 / 11:00 AM / a day ago

Soccer: Pulis sacked as West Brom head coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tony Pulis has been sacked as West Bromwich Albion manager with assistant coach Gary Megson being named as caretaker boss, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - November 18, 2017 West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis before the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

West Brom are one point above the relegation zone in 17th position with 10 points from 12 league games, recording six losses in the process.

”We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing.

“We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony’s contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the club which included a change of ownership. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” West Brom chairman John Williams said.

West Brom ended last season in 10th position with one win in their last eight league games.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
