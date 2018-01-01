FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arsenal draw can help West Brom build momentum, says Rodriguez
January 1, 2018 / 12:19 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Arsenal draw can help West Brom build momentum, says Rodriguez

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion forward Jay Rodriguez believes the relegation-threatened club can fight for more positive results after an uplifting 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - December 31, 2017 West Bromwich Albion's Jay Rodriguez celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Rodriguez, 28, converted an 89th-minute penalty for West Brom to cancel out Alexis Sanchez’s free kick, which was deflected in by James McClean in the 83rd minute, and level the scores.

The result leaves West Brom second-bottom in the table and on a 19-game winless streak in the league but Rodriguez is hopeful that the hard-fought draw against the fifth-placed team can help the Hawthorns outfit turn their fortunes around.

”It’s a good result, especially against a great side like Arsenal,“ Rodriguez told the club’ website (www.wba.co.uk). ”They’re always a difficult team to play because of the quality players they’ve got.

”It’s all about momentum now and we’re putting our game to other teams which is something we are working hard at.

“Every lad is working to the maximum and we just need that little bit of luck, maybe, to kick us off... It’s been difficult but I really hope the momentum has changed and things will be more positive.”

West Brom travel to fellow strugglers West Ham United, who are two points ahead in 18th position, on Tuesday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
