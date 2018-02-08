West Brom's Rodriguez charged over alleged racial abuse - FA

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez was charged by the FA on Thursday following allegations he racially abused Brighton and Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong during a Premier League match last month.

Cameroon international Bong said Rodriguez abused him during West Brom’s 2-0 home win last month.

“Jay Rodriguez has been charged following an incident during the West Bromwich Albion versus Brighton and Hove Albion match on 13 January 2018,” the FA said in a statement.

“It is alleged he used abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race.”

“As a Club we remain fully supportive and committed to backing Jay throughout this process,” West Brom Director of Football Administration Richard Garlick said in a statement on the club website.

Rodriguez, 28, has until Feb. 16 to respond to the charge.