Soccer-Late Richarlison header earns Watford a point at West Brom

* Richarlison’s late equaliser earned Watford a 2-2 draw at West Brom

* Rondon found the net for the hosts in the 18th minute

* Evans headed home West Brom’s second three minutes later

* Watford responded with goal from Doucoure to make it 2-1 in 37th minute

* West Brom’s winless run extended to five league games

* West Brom visit Leicester next, Watford host Arsenal WEST BROMWICH ALBION 2 WATFORD 2

Sept 30 (Reuters) - A late injury-time header from Richarlison sealed a dramatic comeback for Watford as they held West Bromwich Albion to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

West Brom went ahead at The Hawthorns with striker Salomon Rondon scoring his first league goal of the campaign, before defender Jonny Evans doubled the lead with a header from close-range.

The visitors responded with a left-footed strike from midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure in the 37th minute after a neat layoff from Richarlison.

Marco Silva’s Watford, who had won all their previous three games on the road this season, dominated the possession in the second-half but failed to create meaningful chances until Richarlison scored from a Jose Holebas free-kick in the fifth minute of injury time. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)