#Sports News
September 16, 2017 / 5:01 PM / in a month

Foster fortunate as West Brom draw with West Ham

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion vs West Ham United - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - September 16, 2017. West Bromwich Albion's Ben Foster with fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0 WEST HAM UNITED 0

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster was fortunate not to receive a red card for a reckless challenge as his side played to a 0-0 draw with West Ham at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Foster raced out of his box on 66 minutes and made a sliding tackle on West Ham striker Javier Hernandez, upending the Mexican, but referee Paul Tierney flashed yellow instead of red.

It was the big talking point of an otherwise forgettable Premier League game, with the closest that either side came to a goal being a long-range effort from just inside his half by West Ham’s Pedro Obiang that crashed against the crossbar.

West Ham defender Jose Fonte also had time to place his header from a corner in the first half, but steered the effort wide as manager Slaven Bilic’s side picked up their first away point of the season

Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Clare Fallon

