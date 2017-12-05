FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Brunt, Phillips close to West Brom return, says Pardew
Modi fights to protect home base
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
December 5, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer: Brunt, Phillips close to West Brom return, says Pardew

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion could be handed a double boost as midfielder Chris Brunt and winger Matt Phillips are close to returning from their respective injuries, manager Alan Pardew said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Swansea City.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion vs Crystal Palace - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - December 2, 2017 West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Phillips has scored once and provided two assists in 13 appearances for West Brom this campaign before sustaining a hamstring injury last month. Brunt picked up a calf strain mid-November.

“Hopefully we are going to see Phillips back and hopefully see Brunty back as well,” Pardew, who joined the Baggies last week, told the club’s website. (www.wba.co.uk)

”It would be nice for Brunty to be back, in terms of being just around the team, because his delivery from set plays is one of the main reasons Albion had a great record at scoring from those.

“I’ve got to say we were disappointing from set plays against Palace and that’s something we can improve immediately.”

West Brom defender Craig Dawson is making progress as he recovers from a knee problem while midfielder Gareth Barry is undergoing treatment for a hamstring injury.

Pardew’s first game in charge ended in a 0-0 league draw with fellow strugglers Crystal Palace and helped West Brom stay three points and one place above the relegation zone.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

