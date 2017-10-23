FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: West Brom sweat over injuries after Southampton defeat
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 23, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer: West Brom sweat over injuries after Southampton defeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion defenders Jonny Evans, Craig Dawson and midfielder Gareth Barry will undergo scans this week after sustaining injuries during last Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Southampton in the Premier League.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - October 21, 2017 West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans after sustaining an injury before going off REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Captain Evans was taken off with a groin problem while Barry was withdrawn early in the second half due to a back strain but manager Tony Pulis is most concerned about Dawson, who has sustained a knee injury.

“I’ve been at the club nearly three years and it’s seemed like we’ve rarely had an injury but now we’ve got these problems and also Oliver (Burke), James Morrison and Hal (Robson-Kanu) back at home as well,” Pulis told the club’s website (www.wba.co.uk)

Pulis said all three players will be assessed ahead of 13th-placed West Brom’s match against league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.