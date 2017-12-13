Soccer-West Ham hold dominant Arsenal to 0-0 draw

* West Ham and Arsenal drew 0-0 at the London Stadium

* Arsenal missed a string of chances in both halves

* West Ham’s Arnautovic had a goal disallowed for offside

* Alex Iwobi hit the post for Arsenal in the first half

* Jack Wilshere blasted over the bar from close range

* Hernandez almost grabbed a late winner for West Ham

* Arsenal next at home to Newcastle, West Ham visit Stoke

WEST HAM UNITED 0 ARSENAL 0

Dec 13 (Reuters) - West Ham United held out to secure a goalless draw at home with Arsenal on Wednesday after the visitors missed a string of chances in a pulsating Premier League clash.

West Ham’s brightest moment came in the 90th minute when substitute Javier Hernandez’s shot cannoned off the underside of the bar, against the run of play following waves of relentless Arsenal attacks.

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi hit the post in the first half and midfielder Jack Wilshere blasted over the bar from eight metres after the break as the visitors piled on the pressure and forced a flurry of desperate clearances by West Ham.

The result left Arsenal seventh on 30 points from 17 games while West Ham, who beat champions Chelsea at home 1-0 on Saturday, are 19th on 14 points, behind Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion on goal difference. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)