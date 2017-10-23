Soccer: West Ham manager Bilic on borrowed time, says Keown

(Reuters) - West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is on the verge of being sacked after Friday’s 3-0 Premier League loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, according to former Arsenal defender Martin Keown.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - October 21, 2017 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

West Ham have started the league campaign poorly for the second season in a row despite recruiting new players, including striker Javier Hernandez and goalkeeper Joe Hart, and are 16th in the table after five defeats in nine league games.

Bilic took responsibility for Friday’s loss and apologised to West Ham supporters, who booed throughout the game.

“His post-match interview sounded like he was on death row,” former England defender Keown said on BT Sport.

”He didn’t give a good enough explanation as to why he should be kept in the job. He’s on borrowed time, something has to change.

“To lose 3-0 to Brighton, a newly promoted team, they didn’t really play with any confidence, certainly the last time I saw them at the Emirates, it just cannot happen.”

British media reports said West Ham owners have given the Croat the next two games to turn things around and save his job.

West Ham travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup on Wednesday and bottom-side Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.