October 25, 2017 / 7:00 AM / a day ago

West Ham's Antonio to miss Spurs clash with rib injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Midfielder Michail Antonio will miss West Ham United’s League Cup fourth round clash at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday with a rib injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion - London Stadium, London, Britain - October 20, 2017 West Ham United's Michail Antonio down injured Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

The 27-year-old Antonio, who has made eight Premier League starts and scored one goal so far, picked up the knock in the first half their 3-0 home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday but played through the pain.

“Michail Antonio will definitely be out tomorrow,” Bilic told the club’s website (www.whufc.com). “He had a knock on his ribs in the first half against Brighton, but managed to play. It’s very painful, so he’ll be out.”

Striker Andy Carroll would return to the squad following his one-game suspension after being sent off against Burnley while back-up goalkeeper Adrian will start.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

