Soccer: Battling Bournemouth hold West Ham to 1-1 draw

West Ham United and Bournemouth fought out a lively 1-1 draw as substitute Javier Hernandez cancelled out Ryan Fraser’s opener for the visitors at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth took the lead against the run of play as Fraser scored with a crisp finish from 10 metres in the 71st minute following a defence-splitting pass by Junior Stanislas, after the visitors had soaked up intense pressure.

Hernandez levelled 69 seconds later with an opportunist close-range goal, bundling the ball past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic after a long ball upfield fell kindly for Marko Arnautovic whose shot was half-blocked.

Begovic denied Arnautovic with a superb reflex save in the first half and Bournemouth stayed level after the break thanks to some gritty defending before the two quickfire goals at either end lit up the contest.