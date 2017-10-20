West Ham's Bilic wants keeper Adrian to compete for starting spot

REUTERS - West Ham United’s back-up goalkeeper Adrian could get more chances in the starting line-up and must continue competing with England international Joe Hart, manager Slaven Bilic said.

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Third Round - West Ham United vs Bolton Wanderers - London Stadium, London, Britain - September 19, 2017 West Ham United's Adrian celebrates after Diafra Sakho scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Adrian, who has featured in just two League Cup games this season, believes he has not been given a chance to prove himself but is determined to fight for a place in the starting line-up.

Second choice to Darren Randolph last season, the 30-year-old Adrian has been relegated to a reserve role this campaign following the arrival of Hart on loan from Manchester City.

“He’s working hard in training to get his chance and is getting his chance in the cup only, but that can change, of course,” Bilic told the British media.

”I can understand players want to play and that’s why they are sportsmen at the top level. But we also need a good squad and good keepers.

“Adrian is a great professional and is acting and behaving as I would expect... for the sake of the team, we need their professionalism and competition.”

West Ham are 15th in the table with eight points from eight games and host Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday. The south coast club are a spot above their rivals with a similar record but a better goal difference.