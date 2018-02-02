Soccer-West Ham sack director of player recruitment Tony Henry amid racism claim

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - West Ham United have sacked director of player recruitment Tony Henry following allegations of racial discrimination, the Premier League club said on Friday.

According to a report in the Daily Mail newspaper, Henry said the club wanted to limit the number of African players in their squad as “they have a bad attitude” and “cause mayhem” when they are not in the team.

A statement from the club said: ”West Ham United have today terminated the contract of Director of Player Recruitment, Tony Henry, with immediate effect following his unacceptable comments that were widely reported in the press. Our action follows a full and thorough investigation.

“West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination.”

The decision follows the Football Association announcing on Thursday that it was investigating the matter. (Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)