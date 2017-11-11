FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-West Ham's Hernandez suffers suspected hamstring injury
#Soccer News
November 11, 2017 / 4:02 PM / a day ago

Soccer-West Ham's Hernandez suffers suspected hamstring injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez suffered a suspected hamstring injury during Mexico’s 3-3 draw with Belgium on Friday.

Hernandez was forced to leave the field after 51 minutes having won a penalty on his 100th international appearance.

Mexico face another friendly against Poland on Monday and the injury will be a worry for West Ham’s new manager David Moyes as he prepares for next Sunday’s Premier League game at Watford. (Reportingby Marc Isaacs, Editing by Ed Osmond)

