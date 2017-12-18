FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lanzini faces ban after being charged with simulation
Sections
Featured
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
ASHES
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
U.S.
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 18, 2017 / 2:21 PM / in a day

Lanzini faces ban after being charged with simulation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini could become the second player to be retrospectively banned for simulation after being charged by the Football Association for deceiving the match official during Saturday’s game against Stoke City.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Stoke City vs West Ham United - bet365 Stadium, Stoke-On-Trent, Britain - December 16, 2017 Referee Graham Scott with West Ham United's Mark Noble and Manuel Lanzini Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

The incident, which led to West Ham being awarded a penalty in 18th minute, was reviewed by three-person panel, with all three agreeing Lanzini successfully deceived the match official - which led to the FA charge.

Everton’s Oumar Niasse was banned for two games following a similar incident against Crystal Palace last month.

West Ham and Lanzini must decide whether to accept a two-match ban or contest it, with the deadline to launch an appeal 1800 GMT on Tuesday.

“I‘m going to think about it (appealing),” West Ham manager David Moyes said.

“I‘m a bit surprised. The referee was 10 yards from the ball, nothing was blocking his vision, the defender made a challenge for the ball and didn’t get it. So, I think they’re going against the referee.”

”He (Lanzini) had a brilliant performance on Saturday, he made two assists, so I only said to him after the game about how well he played.

“Let me be clear. I‘m the first one who wants to get rid of diving. That’s why I‘m surprised by this one because nobody can be sure.”

Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.