Soccer: West Ham sign Mario on loan from Inter

(Reuters) - West Ham United have signed Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Mario, 25, arrives at the London Stadium as manager David Moyes was keen to add creative players to his squad after injuries to Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic.

“I am really happy to be here,” Mario told the club website (www.whufc.com).

”It’s a really amazing experience to join this amazing team and I am just glad to be here.

“It was a fast move. I have spoken with everyone around the team and, for me, it is exciting to play in the Premier League. I spoke with the coach and for me, I am really happy to be training for an amazing coach.”

Mario scored three goals in 47 appearances since joining Inter from Sporting Lisbon in Aug. 2016.

He has 31 international caps and featured in all seven matches as Portugal won Euro 2016.