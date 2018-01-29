FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Sports News
January 29, 2018 / 12:59 PM / Updated a day ago

Soccer: West Ham's Masuaku gets six-match ban for spitting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku has been handed a six-match ban following his red card for spitting at an opponent during their FA Cup defeat at Wigan Athletic, the Football Association said on Monday.

The 24-year-old Masuaku was sent off soon after halftime as third-tier side Wigan pulled off the big shock of the fourth round in a famous 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Masuaku will miss West Ham’s home league games against Crystal Palace, Watford and Burnley and away fixtures at Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool and Swansea City.

He issued an apology for his actions on Sunday, saying his actions were “unacceptable and out of character”.

West Ham boss David Moyes, who is already without a number of players because of injury, described the incident as “despicable”.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.