Soccer: Moyes hails West Ham support after Leicester draw
November 25, 2017 / 4:04 AM / a day ago

Soccer: Moyes hails West Ham support after Leicester draw

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - David Moyes has praised West Ham United’s supporters after a 1-1 draw with Leicester City in the Premier League on Friday, the first match at London Stadium since the Scot took over as manager.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs Leicester City - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 24, 2017 West Ham United manager David Moyes and Diafra Sakho after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

While the fans expressed dissent in Moyes’s first game in charge at Watford last weekend - holding up signs slamming the club and its owners - they were vociferous in their support on Friday.

“I thought the crowd were fantastic, so all the negatives I’ve heard about the crowd, I thought the opposite and that they were great, they really were,” Moyes told reporters after the match.

”I think any player will tell you that West Ham has always been a tough place to come over the years, with a tough crowd and they can make it that way in this stadium as well, and I think they did tonight.

“I thought they got right behind the players, but I also thought the players gave them something to shout about as well. It was a start for us tonight.”

West Ham halted a two-game losing streak but the club remains in the relegation zone and Moyes believes there is still much room for improvement.

“We’ve learnt that we can run and they have now set the standard and cannot go below that,” the former Everton and Manchester United boss added.

“Even then, we only got a draw, so we’ll need to play better with the ball when we get it and at least keep those levels up if we are going to take something from every game.”

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
