SHOWCASE-Soccer-Five memorable West Ham United v Newcastle United matches

Dec 21 (Reuters) - West Ham United and Newcastle United will meet for the 131st time in all competitions on Saturday. We look at some notable clashes between the sides.

Newcastle United 5 West Ham United 0 (Premier League, Jan. 2011)

Former Coventry City striker Leon Best scored a hat-trick in his first Premier League start for Newcastle as Alan Pardew’s side sealed a 5-0 win over West Ham that took them to eighth in the table, while the Londoners dropped into the relegation zone.

With top scorer Andy Carroll and Shola Ameobi injured, Best made an immediate impact by volleying in strike partner Peter Lovenkrands’s pass on 18 minutes. The pair combined again for Newcastle’s second, which Best tucked away before halftime.

Midfielder Kevin Nolan added a third with a side-footed finish after Jonas Gutierrez’s piercing cross from the left was not dealt with by West Ham’s defence. Best completed his hat-trick with a crisp finish after beating the offside trap.

Lovenkrands then latched on to a pass from Joey Barton and prodded in at the near post. Newcastle finished the season in 12th while West Ham, who sacked manager Avram Grant after the penultimate game of the season, were relegated.

West Ham United 8 Newcastle United 1 (League Division One, Apr. 1986)

Central defender Alvin Martin scored his first hat-trick -- against three different goalkeepers -- as West Ham recorded their biggest victory of the season to move to third place with three games to go in the first division.

Martin opened the scoring with a third-minute volley past Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Thomas. Playing with a shoulder injury, Thomas failed to keep out defender Ray Stewart’s drive in the 11th minute while another defender, Neil Orr, added a third from distance.

Newcastle went 4-0 down when defender Glenn Roeder backheeled midfielder Alan Dickens’ header into West Ham’s net. Centre back Chris Hedworth, playing as a makeshift goalkeeper, then failed to keep out Martin’s thumping header on 64 minutes.

After forward Billy Whitehurst pulled one back for Newcastle from a corner, West Ham scored a sixth through substitute Paul Goddard and Frank McAvennie nodded in to make it 7-1.

After Hedworth left the field with a broken collar bone, skipper Martin completed his hat-trick with a penalty past Peter Beardsley in goal. West Ham eventually finished third in the table behind Liverpool and Everton while Newcastle were 11th.

West Ham United 3 Newcastle United 1 (Premier League, Sep. 2008)

West Ham striker David di Michele scored a brace to lay the foundation for a 3-1 win over Newcastle as fellow Italian Gianfranco Zola’s reign as manager began with a bang.

Di Michele cut in from the right wing and unleashed a shot that struck defender Steven Taylor and flew into the net after eight minutes. Midfielder Mark Noble’s pass set up Di Michele who grabbed his second with a low shot.

The Italian then turned provider in the 53rd minute, setting up Matthew Etherington who tapped in to make it 3-0. Michael Owen pulled one back for Newcastle in the 67th minute before Luis Boa Morte missed two chances for the Hammers late on.

Newcastle United 2 West Ham United 2 (Premier League, Jan. 2009)

Striker Andy Carroll’s first top flight goal helped Newcastle come from behind to seal a 2-2 draw in the 300th Premier League game at St James’ Park.

The Magpies, looking to end a run of two straight league defeats, got off to an encouraging start when striker Michael Owen, who had struck the post earlier, put them ahead with an unstoppable drive from distance.

West Ham forward Craig Bellamy helped the Londoners draw level with a cool finish before strike partner Carlton Cole latched on to a through pass from left back Herita Ilunga and smashed the ball home 10 minutes into the second half.

With 12 minutes to go, Carroll met winger Damien Duff’s cross with a precise header to help Newcastle grab a point. West Ham finished the season in ninth place, while Newcastle were relegated.

West Ham United 2 Newcastle United 4 (Premier League, Dec. 2005)

Michael Owen scored a sublime hat-trick while strike partner Alan Shearer moved to 199 goals, one short of Jackie Milburn’s Newcastle record, as the Magpies beat West Ham 4-2 in a thriller at the Boleyn Ground.

Owen scored his first with a left-footed finish after good link-up play with Shearer before Newcastle midfielder Nolberto Solano’s miscued clearance ended up in his own net. But Owen restored the lead with a header on 43 minutes.

Shearer slotted in with a low right-footed drive from inside the box on 66 minutes but West Ham were not done, setting up a tense finish with Marlon Harewood’s penalty.

Owen found himself unmarked in the box and tucked the ball away in stoppage time to seal the victory. Newcastle finished the season in seventh, two places above West Ham. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)