Soccer-Swansea keen to go on the offensive against West Ham, says Clement

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Swansea City manager Paul Clement wants to name a positive line-up for the trip to West Ham United on Saturday as they go in search of a second Premier League win of the season.

Swansea have kept clean sheets in all three away league games so far, earning draws at Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur and beating Crystal Palace, but have struggled for goals, netting just three in six games. They have also lost all three of their homes fixtures this season

“I want to play a positive line-up on Saturday, a line-up that can get us the right result,” Clement told the club’s website.

”The clean sheets we’ve had away so far have been a help, but we are defending better than we are attacking.

“Good defending gives you a platform, but we have done a number of sessions this week on getting some of our patterns right offensively... I am sure the positive attacking performances are not far away.”

Clement said he could stick to the formation that saw his team to dominate the second half against Watford last Saturday despite the 2-1 loss, with a front duo of Tammy Abraham and Wilfried Bony.

”Our best football in that game came with Abraham and Bony up front and Jordan (Ayew) in behind,“ Clement added. ”That’s an option I am thinking about for this weekend.

”Hopefully, as we are away from home and West Ham will want to win the game, we will find a bit more space to do the things we want to do.

“We need to be better going forward and we are working at that, but it’s still early days in the season.”

Swansea are 15th in the league on five points, West Ham are 18th, a point behind. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )