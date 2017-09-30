FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Soccer News
September 30, 2017 / 4:27 PM / 17 days ago

Soccer-Sakho's last-gasp goal gives West Ham victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* West Ham beat Swansea 1-0

* Substitute Diafra Sakho scored 89th-minute winner

* West Ham moved out of the bottom three

* Swansea conceded first away league goal of the season

* West Ham away at Burnley next; Swansea a host Huddersfield

WEST HAM UNITED 1 SWANSEA CITY 0

Sept 30 (Reuters) - West Ham United substitute Diafra Sakho scored a dramatic 89th-minute winner to secure a 1-0 Premier League victory over Swansea City on Saturday.

West Ham striker Andy Carroll hit the crossbar five minutes from time before Sakho stole in at the far post to lift West Ham out of the relegation zone.

The goal was the first Swansea have conceded away from home in the league this season and defeat left them in the bottom three. (Reporting by Sophie Hurcom, editing by Ed Osmond)

