Tottenham survive late comeback to beat West Ham in London derby
September 23, 2017 / 2:01 PM / 25 days ago

Tottenham survive late comeback to beat West Ham in London derby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur - London Stadium, London, Britain - September 23, 2017 Tottenham's Harry Winks in action with West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

REUTERS - WEST HAM UNITED 2 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 3

Tottenham Hotspur secured a 3-2 victory at West Ham United on Saturday, having survived a late comeback from their London rivals and played the last 20 minutes with 10 men.

The result never appeared in doubt as Spurs dominated early on and the pressure told as Harry Kane headed the visitors into a 34th-minute lead, before making it seven goals in six games against West Ham four minutes later.

Christian Eriksen expertly converted from the edge of the box to make it 3-0 on the hour mark, before West Ham’s Javier Hernandez tapped home five minutes later to give the home fans hope.

Serge Aurier was then dismissed for a second booking, before Cheikhou Kouyate ensured a nervy finish for Spurs after netting with three minutes to go.

Spurs held on, however, for a fifth successive away win - equalling a club record for victories on the road - a success that piles the pressure on West Ham boss Slaven Bilic.

Reporting by Pete Hall; Editing by Toby Davis

